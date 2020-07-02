WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend is upon us! Whether you are traveling somewhere or staying local, officials are reminding residents to be safe on land and water.
Western Mass News spoke to the West Springfield Fire Department about what you should be aware of this weekend.
As the summer fun increases around the Fourth of July holiday, so does the call volume to local fire departments.
"It usually is a high call volume type of holiday," said West Springfield Fire Department's Lieutenant C.J Bartone.
Bartone told Western Mass News he expects more people to be participating in water activities due to the warm weather that is expected.
"With currents streams, the bottom of that stream or river could’ve changed drastically with different debris and stuff coming down the river itself," he said. "So what was once safe yesterday, might not be safe today."
If you plan on boating, Bartone said you should always make sure there are enough life jackets on board, and he recommends always keeping a watchful eye on the children who are with you.
"Make sure someone is designated as the kid watcher. The kids have a lot of fun in the water. If they are unsupervised, things can change on them," Bartone noted.
Typically, this holiday weekend is busy for most departments but, the West Springfield Fire Department said they are already experiencing an uptick in calls for one reason, fireworks.
"Significant uptick in illegal firework use, specifically in West Springfield. We have had to deal with it as a nuisance type problem. As opposed to an emergency, but that can quickly change, these fireworks are explosives," Bartone explained.
Bartone told us, just because those professional and legal firework shows are canceled this year, doesn’t mean you can set off your own.
"It's a difficult law to enforce and stay on top of, but this year specifically, it seems to be worse," he said. "They are not only a hazard to the individual launching the fireworks, but they could be a hazard to your neighbors around you in a densely populated area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.