SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving dinner is just hours away, and many cooks will be busy in the kitchen this morning prepping for the biggest meal of the year.
If you're someone that may be cooking for the first time due to the pandemic here is some advice to keep safety as a top priority.
While Thanksgiving is a day of celebration, it's also a busy day for first responders.
The Granby Fire Department Interim Fire Chief Robert Czerwinski said that the bulk of their work will be responding to medical calls and kitchen fires.
This year with more new cooks in the kitchen, they are worried about the statistics for fires and other accidents will also increase.
His number one piece of advice for anyone, new cook or not, is simple, stay focused.
“Concentrate on your cooking. One thing we always tell elderly residents is to keep a wooden spoon in your hand or something so you have to remember to get back in the kitchen. Set a timer so you’ll go back and look at different things,” Czerwinski said.
If problems do arise, call for help before trying to put out the fire. Once help is on the way, there are a few things to do to help mitigate small fires, like using a home fire extinguisher, placing a lid over a pan that catches fire, or closing all doors to the kitchen when exiting to stop airflow.
But the number one thing to do is call 9-1-1 and get to a safe place.
