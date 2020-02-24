EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) Over the weekend, fire departments across Massachusetts were busy responding to reports of people who had fallen through the ice, many of whom were ice fishing.
Western Mass News spoke with a local fire department to get the answers on if the ice is still safe for activity.
The Oxbow Marina was busy with fishermen Monday morning, with people trying to take advantage of the ice before its gone.
Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor told Western Mass News that the Nashawannuck Pond in the town square is another hot spot for fishermen, but at this point in the winter, it's not a scene he likes to see.
"It's alarming. People are only thinking of themselves. Think about the impact of your family and the impact of the first responders," Chief Mottor said.
While the Easthampton Fire Department hasn't responded to an ice rescue this winter, but just this weekend, firefighters from Sturbridge, Spencer, and Egremont all responded to reports of people who had fallen through.
"This time of year you see the ice has the milky appearance its slushy on top just wait a couple of weeks and the ice will be gone," Chief Mottor said.
Chief Mottor told Western Mass News that a good rule of thumb is to watch the weather!
Once temps hit into the '50s the ice is definitely not safe.
"Once the first day hits 50's the best thing to do is wait for the ice to be gone and go fishing then," Chief Mottor explained.
He also said that because of the multiple currents in the pond, it makes sturdy ice formation nearly impossible.
That, combined with our warmer weather is why he's advising fishermen to stay off the ice.
"In my opinion, the only safe ice in Easthampton is Lossone Rink. It's not worth the risk," Chief Mottor noted.
