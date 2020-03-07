SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow as more presumptive cases of the virus are confirmed.
Although there are no confirmed cases here in Springfield, the fire department is prepared to respond.
Western Mass News met with the Springfield Fire Commissioner to discuss the precautions they will be taking.
Springfield Fire Commissioner, B.J. Calvi told Western Mass News that with concerns over the coronavirus, the Springfield Fire Department is being proactive when it comes to responding to medical calls...and it all starts with the dispatcher.
"It starts right from when the person calls 911 and gives their symptoms to the dispatcher the dispatcher will be questioning to see if they have a fever, runny nose, cough, flu type symptoms," Calvi explained.
Calvi told us specific measures are being taken if they are responding to a person who has similar symptoms to COVID-19.
"If someone has those types of symptoms the first thing we will do is go in and asses them from a distance and make sure we have n-95 masks on gloves, glasses, then we will put a mask on them to help isolate them from us. Then they will be assessed and transferred to the hospital," Calvi said.
Calvi displayed a yellow suit, an N-95 mask that filters out the virus and gloves that will be used by the fire department if they believe they are responding to someone with the virus.
"Well if someone was exposed we don’t usually-in the hospital you would wear a gown, we wear Tyvek suits which are the same under lament you out underneath a house, they are plastic suits we would throw away so we don't get anything on ourselves," Calvi explained.
And Calvi said disposing of the protective wear and immediately washing your hands is key as well.
"Good hygiene washing your hand making sure you strip your gloves off in a symptomatic fashion so you are not spreading anything like that and then bundle the stuff up and dispose of it," Calvi said.
Commissioner Calvi wants residents to know there are no confirmed cases here in Springfield and there is no need to panic.
"All these precautions are in ordinance with the CDC guidelines for emergency response for someone suspected with the COVID-19 virus," Calvi noted.
