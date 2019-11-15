SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Services have now been announced for the Worcester firefighter killed in the line of duty and fire departments across the country are getting ready to attend.
From western Mass alone, there will be hundreds of firefighters attending not only to show their support to Lt. Menard’s family, but the whole community that’s mourning.
It's a tragedy Worcester is all too familiar with, another firefighter dying in the line of duty and many preparing to head to that community to mourn again.
Drew Piemonte, vice president for the District Five Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts Union, tells Western Mass News when he heard of Lt. Menard's death, all he could think about was his family.
"Getting called to that scene, nobody wants to go to those calls, but that's something that we face. Could happen every shift. We never know," Piemonte tells us.
The union has over 12,000 members and he says all departments will be represented at Lt. Menard's services.
"As far as Springfield goes, we'll have a contingent from western Mass, which is district number five and they'll be from Pittsifled and North Adams and all the way in between," continued Piemonte.
Calling hours will be held this coming Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Mercadante Funeral Home.
Then on Monday, funeral services will be held at at the St. John's Catholic Church with a private family procession to follow.
Piemonte says that firefighters will have an honor guard contingent at the funeral and a uniformed walk through.
"It's important to recognize the sacrifices that Lt. Menard made and firefighter Christopher Pace who's still recovering. Just to let them know that we're there for the family and for the Worcester Fire Department that we're there to support them emotionally and let them know that job well done," says Piemonte.
Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie saying undoubtedly, the turn out for Lt. Menard will be large.
"Because of the events of this fire and the actions of Lt. Menard this funeral is probably going to be big and its going to be a fitting tribute for lt menard who is absolutely a hero and a true firefighter's firefighter
"You'll see patches from Canada, Chicago, New York, Boston, Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee. There will be a wide range of departments attending. There always is," added Piemonte.
Piemonte says that all of those firefighters attending will be meeting at and leaving from the American Legion post at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
