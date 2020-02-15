LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the frigid temperatures hitting across western Mass, many are concerned with staying warm, but firefighters have extra concerns when they battle flames in this kind of weather.
Captain Bill Dubuque of the Ludlow Fire Department tells us that they have been lucky so far this Winter with the warmer temperatures the area has been seeing, but tonight, there are concerns with the possibility of having to fight fires in the frigid temperatures.
Dubuque says a lot of their department's concerns comes from the water freezing when they are battling a fire.
"The water is going to make icing concerns as far as the firefighters will go. The other issue is the firefighters, while they’re working, will get wet from fires and freeze up and get hypothermia like anyone else would, so ice is a concern as well as the hypothermia we would experience, and we don’t always think about it, but we need to stay hydrated as well as staying warm," explained Capt. Dubuque.
He tells Western Mass News that when they arrive on scene, they will have to keep the water moving so it doesn’t freeze, but he says that causes the area to become more slippery for his crew.
Luckily, he says, frozen hydrants haven’t been an issue in the past, but it’s still something they have to worry about.
