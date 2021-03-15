SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple brush fires have burned through acres of land here in western Mass. in recent days.
An elevated fire risk warning went out over the weekend in Springfield, where crews knocked down two brush fires, and Agawam had one of its own.
“Right now, with the nice weather we've had the last few days with the sun and there being no canopies on the tree for protection on the leaves and all that, the ground drying up. There's a lot of fuel, a lot of oxygen,” Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.
Multiple areas in western Mass. getting hit with brush fires, including one in the area of Forest Park on Friday and another on Sunday.
Both fires burned about an acre of land and each took about three hours to knockdown.
Piemonte said that's a long time to battle a brush fire and it ties up their resources.
“Fires will burn, and the embers will end up in the air, and then the wind currents will drive the embers to a different part of the sections of the woods, and that spreads, and then it can rapidly escalate definitely with high winds,” Piemonte explained.
He said his crews have seen a 200 percent increase in brush fires between 2019 and 2020.
A brush fire on Avalon Place in Agawam burned through nearly an acre of the woods.
Western Mass News spoke with the person who called in the fire in Agawam on Sunday afternoon. He believed the wind knocked down a branch that fell on a power line, starting the fire.
He said the flames started about 500 yards away, but quickly gained momentum and came pretty close to his house, and for a minute, he was worried. Luckily, crews were able to knock it down before any homes were damaged.
Agawam Fire officials said the fire is under investigation. It doesn't seem to be human-caused, but the wind likely played a role.
All residents are encouraged to keep a look out for danger.
“If people do observe a brush fire, call 911 as soon as possible as with any fire. The sooner we can get on scene, the sooner we can mitigate the problem,” Piemonte said.
