LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- First responders are working on the front lines responding to medicals various calls throughout the community, but they are also providing a sense of comfort and understanding to concerned patients more than ever.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Cpt. Zinnack with the Longmeadow Fire Department said there have been multiple cases where people with medical issues are waiting far too long to go to the hospital.
“A couple things happened right away,” he said. “We noticed a sharp drop in the total number of calls we were doing, and then we started to notice that the people we were talking to were far sicker.”
Zinnack said in the beginning, people were very reluctant to go to the hospital because they were fearful of catching the virus.
“As a paramedic, I’m reluctant to leave people behind,” Zinnack said. “If you called me, it’s for a reason, and I want to take you to the hospital, but I also understand it’s your God-given right as an American citizen to go with me.”
This situation required the first responders to dig deeper and have more in-depth conversations with their patients about medical history, symptoms, and much more.
“People that should've called us two days ago, and they were calling us in very dire situations,” he said.
With new guidelines put out by the Office of Emergency Medical Services, first responders were asked to minimize exposure for providers and patients, making it difficult to treat patients with serious medical issues.
“So there were less things we were often able to do for the patient that was that sick, so it fired our hands a little bit, and it put the people in a tough spot,” Zinnack said.
He said there has been a shift lately.
“And now that the public is more educated on the coronavirus, the Longmeadow Fire Department says people are less hesitant to make the call,” he said.
With more medical officials speaking out, Zinnack feels they are providing a sense of comfort to the public.
“They’ve responded to the COVID endemic very well, and they are encouraging people if you have a medical issue to get it checked, and we are starting to see people be more responsive to that,” he said.
