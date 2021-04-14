NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- U.S. Capitol Police Officer and western Mass. native William Evans was killed in the line of duty earlier this month after a driver rammed into him at a barricade near the U.S. Capitol.

After an emotional memorial in D.C. Tuesday, Evans has finally made his way home on Wednesday night, with multiple communities coming together along the way in a procession honoring his life.

From Windsor Locks, Connecticut all the way to North Adams, Massachusetts.

The body of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans was escorted by police from Bradley International Airport back to his hometown of North Adams after Evans died on April 2.

Western Mass News followed the procession where crowds gathered across state lines to honor the western Mass. native.

“It's even more important that we get out here and show support for him,” Longmeadow Fire Captain Mike Nothe said.

Police and fire crews came together in Longmeadow, where Nothe's department hung a flag from the I-91 overpass.

“A lot of the overpasses along the 91 corridors are lined similar to what we have set up here,” Nothe said.

He said Evans' death hits close to home, and that's why they encouraged members of the community to join them.

“We have a pretty good showing so far,” Nothe said.

In a display of united support as a fellow first responder returns home.

Western Mass News will have full coverage of Evans’ funeral Thursday in North Adams.