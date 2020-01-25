SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A special night is set to get underway shortly at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.
At tonight’s Thunderbirds game, the focus will be on first responders, something that has become a well-attended tradition for the team.
Every year, they hope to make it a point to honor all emergency personnel and first responders here in the Pioneer Valley.
As guests arrive, they’ll be greeted by those first responders outside of the building.
Once inside, police, fire, and ambulance vehicles will circle the rink during intermission, with several other activities during the game.
During the game, the team will also be auctioning off specialty jerseys with a portion of those proceedings going towards the Ride to Remember and other local charities.
