WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even with the threat of coronavirus, firefighters and first responders around western Massachusetts are continuing to respond to calls.
To keep crews safe, they are making sure they’re wearing the proper protective gear, but supplies are running low.
Across the country, people are slowing down and staying home, but firefighters in West Springfield have been as busy as ever responding to calls.
“…Been a little bit of an uptick in medical emergencies for both flu-like symptoms and other medical we do on a regular basis. I think everyone’s a little bit more cognizant of what’s going on in the world and what’s going on in their own personal health and life,” said West Springfield Fire Lt. C.J. Bartone.
Bartone told Western Mass News that, as a department, they are increasing safety measures.
"If you dial 911 and you do need assistance, if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please let dispatchers know. That gives us the chance to take proper precautions before we even enter your home. When we go on locations with flu-like symptoms, we’re placing masks on both responders and patients as well to give us a little bit of added double protection,” Bartone noted.
However, with increased precautions comes a decrease of supplies.
“We’re fastly outpacing the supplies we have, specifically with gloves, gowns, and masks,” Bartone explained.
That's why the department is speaking out and asking for your help during this difficult time.
“Please, we humbly ask the public for a little bit of help and support, specifically some of the things we need are gloves, masks, and gowns actually to help protect our responders respond to calls,” Bartone said.
Bartone said while they are going through masks quickly, it’s actually gowns they need the most - with only enough supplies to last through the end of the week.
“We do want the public to know that we are first responders. We respond first and our efforts are to get you to the hospital, so I can get you the care you need, but we need the protection in order to do that,” Bartone added.
If you are able to donate, keep in mind that the station is currently closed and you'll need to call ahead.
“If you call ahead of time, we can have a heads-up and open the door and get the supplies,” Bartone noted.
