EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local first responders are expressing their condolences to the family of the fallen Worcester firefighter.
Given the history with the Worcester Fire Department, nine losses in the last two decades, the death of Lt. Jason Menard only makes the support of local fire agencies more important.
"I know it's an old line, but you come to work every day in public safety, police and fire, knowing that you might not go home," Easthampton Fire Chief David Motter tells us.
For Easthampton Fire Chief David Motter, that old line is a solemn vow taken by every firefighter prepared to give their lives for the communities they protect.
Motter says waking up to the news that Lt. Jason Menard died fighting a multi-story blaze was another wound to the city of Worcester.
"It hits home with Worcester. They've been faced with so much tragedy in the last twenty years," continued Chief Motter.
As the former president of the State Fire Chief's association, Motter tells Western Mass News he's grown to know Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie and the department he oversees.
"My heart breaks for them, knowing it's a big department, but it's still a small family and everybody knows everybody," stated Chief Motter.
Easthampton's flag was at half-staff, as ordered by the governor, but was done with immediacy and respect for Menard, a husband and father of three.
"The best thing to do is a show of support the day of the funeral and the day of the wake. A sea of blue," says Chief Motter.
Around western Mass, waves in that sea beginning with local first responders.
Fire departments from Orange, Wilbraham, and Amherst shared their condolences. as well as the Chicopee Police Department.
"You do everything you can to make sure that at the end of your shift, you go home," said Chief Motter.
While that notion of self preservation is always at the forefront of a first responders' mind, Motter explains how quickly it can be pushed to the background.
"As a parent, as a brother firefighter, I can see why he made his choice, because he was told there was a child in there. He's probably thinking of if that was his family, would he want somebody to stay on the outside? This could be my family and my child trapped in there," added Chief Motter.
We're told the baby who was reported as being trapped in the burning building is safe.
Menard had been a member of the Worcester Fire Department since 2010.
