SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new tool kit is being utilized among first responders in western Massachusetts.
From crayons to Play-Doh, bouncy balls to even spinners, they are toys many of us grew up playing with, but they aren't just your ordinary toys.
They're toys, used by first-responders, that could save a life.
"Put yourself in a situation where the ambulance come to the house. Me as a person, you as a person, are already nervous. Now, take these kids that have sensory overload - all the lights, the sirens, the people coming in the house, the uniforms - it's just way too much for these kids," said Erik Davidson.
Having a daughter of his own, Janelle, who has autistic-like symptoms, Davidson told Western Mass News that she has experienced the fears of uncomfortable emergency-situations first-hand.
"She always has a pair of headphones with her. There was a day last year when I had to literally carry her into school because she knew the fire drill was scheduled," Davidson explained.
Davidson, a former first responder, said the idea came from reading an article of an Ohio firefighter initiating the same strategy. He said despite the increase in awareness, western Massachusetts doesn't focus nearly enough on this particular issue.
"I think the spectrum unity is getting a lot better with it, but I don't think our community has done anything with it," Davidson noted.
After reaching out to first-responders, more than five departments in western Massachusetts already have their kits coming in.
Different tools, like a spinning wheel to a bouncy ball, are thoughtfully picked out to aid anyone who has sensory-deficit issues.
"We can't say enough about the spinner. Autistic children love the spinner. My daughter alone always got one in her hand. Play-Doh, Play-Doh acts as a stress puddy. The non-verbal child...the sensory wheel, we can get them to tell us where their pain is," Davidson said.
Davidson said he not only had Janelle test out some of these toys, but create them herself. He said after putting a survey out on his Facebook to see who would support this project, the feedback was overwhelming.
"The response from providers was incredible and then the next thing you know, I put it out to the community and the response from the community was even bigger," Davidson added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.