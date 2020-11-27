CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After three straight weeks of being on the coronavirus high-risk classification, the city of Chicopee announced that starting Monday, November 30, it will revert to Step 1 of Phase 3.
This latest announcement has a major impact on gyms, as they will have to drop to 40 percent capacity.
Western Mass News spoke to a local nutrition and fitness owner on how this will impact her business.
The owner of Lids Live Well told Western Mass News every step the city takes backward is critical for them, as they have to figure out how to satisfy clients with fewer people in a class at a time.
“Going back to 40 percent instead of 50 will also mean that we’ll have to become more creative. Add more classes to our schedule," said Lidya Early, owner of Lids Live Well.
Early told us about the fitness part of her business operating at 40 percent capacity. With Chicopee remaining in a high-risk community, she has to figure out class schedules to keep her clients safe.
“We still deal with a lot of our clients being uncomfortable coming in," she added. "For that reason, I have also been providing more one-on-one sessions.”
Early said she just reopened group classes at the fitness part of her business back in September.
During the height of the pandemic, when the center had to shut down in March, it was the nutrition part of her business, that sells fitness teas and shakes, that kept her lights on.
But these six months of having no classes was still a financial hit for her.
“From the initial shutdown, we went to a 65 percent decrease for our revenues for the fitness component," she explained.
Being part of the solution will help local business owners like Early not have to revert to how they operate.
Other businesses that will be impacted by this rollback in Chicopee are libraries, museums, arcades, and indoor and outdoor recreation. They all will also go from 50 percent capacity to 40 percent.
