EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- With gyms still closed across the Bay State, fitness instructors are getting creative.
Trainers are turning to the outdoors to make sure their community is staying fit and healthy.
Many workout enthusiasts have been in quarantine for months looking to get out and get back in shape.
“It just feels good,” said class participant Sarah Roy. “We have open air, everyone is together. We’ve been so separated from people, so it feels very good.”
That’s why Kelly McLellan, a local fitness instructor, decided to get creative when it comes to working out as a group.
“A friend of mine in another part of the state did a pop up class, and thought it would be a great idea, and it’s taken off,” she said.
McLellan said this is the second pop up she’s hosted in her own backyard with a limited number of participants to maintain social distancing.
“It’s been really successful,” she said. “It’s been great for people to get back into a group and have some normalcy physically and mentally. I think it’s really great for people to keep moving. Now it’s nice outside, so vitamin D as well.”
She said it’s a perfect way to stay healthy but also makes people feel like they are a part of a class again.
“As an instructor, I can make sure I personally go over to correct or encourage every single person when you’re in a group this size, and you have a coach that gives you feedback or a fist bump or whatever at this point in time it makes people work harder and makes you feel closer to the group,” McLellan said
While it’s more personal for the instructors, it’s also motivating for the participants.
“I still have the feeling of being with people,” Roy said. “I joined the gym so I could have the, ‘Oh, everyone’s watching me workout, I have to work out hard.’ I still have the same feeling here but a little more relaxed. It’s nice.”
