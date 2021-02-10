WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.
Although celebrations may be a bit different this year, one thing that hasn’t changed is the gift of flowers for loved ones to celebrate the holiday.
Western Mass News stopped by a local flower shop to get answers on how they are managing a surplus of orders with snow and pandemic restrictions.
“Typically when Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday, it’s not as busy, but we’re seeing quite the opposite this year,” Durocher Florist Owner Heather Sullivan said.
Business is booming inside Durocher Florist in West Springfield.
While Valentine’s Day is usually one of the busiest days of the year for flower shops, this year is busier than expected.
Sullivan said they have had to make some adjustments, but it’s nothing they can’t handle.
“Well, it wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day in New England without a snowstorm or two or three. So it is what it is. We’re used to it; We’re New Englanders. We’re still going to get those flowers out to all the Valentine’s out there,” Sullivan explained.
Durocher Florist is safely open for customers to come in, but only three are allowed in at a time per state guidelines.
“We’ve developed an express pick up. So we are going to be able to have customers pay right on their phone to kind of limit their interaction in the store,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said online ordering is easy and available 24/7. The shop is also offering delivery.
“Well, this year, we have to do a no contact delivery, so that’s a little bit different than what we normally do. But we’ve been doing that for a few months now so, we’re pretty well versed in how to get that done,” Sullivan added.
Sullivan said people have been placing their orders earlier this year and buying even more flowers than usual.
“I feel it’s definitely busier. People aren’t able to see their loved ones. They’re not able to reach out to people or visit people in nursing homes. So not only do I think people are buying flowers for their Valentine, but they might be buying for their grandmother or their mother, someone that they can’t see right now,” Sullivan said.
If you haven’t placed your Valentine’s Day flower orders yet, it’s not too late. Durocher Florist will be open on Sunday, or orders can be placed on their website for pick up or delivery.
