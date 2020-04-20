HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the unemployment rate going up the need for food is rising as well and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts needs your help with donations.
The food bank here saw a 23% increase in need last month - compared to a year ago and it's not expected to change for the better anytime soon.
“That isn’t a surprise given that unemployment claims are skyrocketing. We expect to see that we’ll be distributing even more food in the months to come," said Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Executive Director Andrew Morehouse.
Morehouse told Western Mass News they are keeping up with the demand with help from area businesses and foundations and money is expected from the federal government in July.
The food bank does not accept in-person donations, but online giving is encouraged.
“Your dollar will stretch a lot farther by making a cash donation to us so that we can buy food at wholesales prices instead of you buying them at retail price," Morehouse noted.
Morehouse told us every dollar can equal four meals and that he stresses during this difficult time, anyone could use that free meal.
“I think it’s really important for people to know that there should not be any stigma associated with seeking food assistance particularly in this time of great need. There’s a public health crisis," Morehouse explained.
For more information on how to donate, you can click here.
