CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are on day twenty-nine of the government shutdown, and, according to Governor Charlie Baker, there are nearly 50,000 federal workers here in the state that are furloughed or working without pay.
Today, a local food bank in Chicopee opened their doors, giving out as much free food to those impacted by this battle over border security as they can carry.
"We have about 7,000 pounds of food, and," Project New Hope Pantry Director Maria Rivera tells us. "We're ready to get rid of it all. For the federal workers and government workers, to come in and get in free food. Just bring your bags, and we will fill them up."
Maria Rivera began her quest to feed the hungry in our area last year.
"The acronym for HOPE is," stated Rivera. "Helping Other People Every Day, and the pantry birthed in May."
She tells Western Mass News this meaning of hope spurred her to action when she learned thousands had no paycheck in the state.
"These are the kinds of people that," continued Rivera. "When there is a disaster, they're the first ones to run, to distribute food, [and] to distribute water. I was moved to compassion, because now they need those services given to them."
At least one of the thousands impacted took advantage of this aid on Saturday.
Maria says there's food going out, but also supplies.
"From rice," said Rivera. "Beans, corn, vegetables, tuna fish, peanut butter, [and] soups. We have meats. We have bread, [and] water. Even light bulbs. We have light bulbs so you won't go in the dark. America shouldn't have to go hungry. The cabinets shouldn't have to be emptied. It's a blessing to be able to have this opportunity to do this."
Project New Hope Pantry is located on New Ludlow Road in Chicopee.
Maria says she only asks for your name, but a federal ID is helpful.
While closed now, her doors will reopen this coming Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
