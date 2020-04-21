SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has been impacting numerous businesses across the state - food pantries among them.
Western Mass News looked into how one local food pantry is fighting to keep their shelves stocked.
It was only a couple of months ago when open pantry in Springfield was filled with shelves of food for people stopping by.
But since the coronavirus pandemic took hold - it's a different scene.
"We've had to kind of rearrange and re-do things here at the pantry, as far as just to ensure the safety of staff, the safety of the volunteers, as well as the clients that come in here," said Director of Food Pantry Services Annie Rennix.
The food pantry is focused on keeping up with the growing demand.
"Oatmeal or dry cereal, we need pasta, macaroni, and cheese, tuna, rice...also frozen meats, dairy and produce," Rennix said.
As people continue to rush to grocery stores, creating limited supplies of food and toiletries, Rennix told us, this impacts them heavily.
"Due to all of this, many of the retail partners have been a little bit low with giving us donations," Rennix explained.
Social distancing restrictions are also in place - which has meant a drastic cut to the number of people allowed inside at a time.
"We've gone all the way from 20, 10, six, now we're down to just one person," Rennix said.
Rennix also said another obstacle, the lack of workers.
"Unfortunately because much of my staff was 60 years of age and older, they are no longer working," Rennix noted.
One thing they're desperately looking for - personal protective equipment.
"We're low on PPE, we don't have that many masks, we're just kind of getting a little bit here and there, as well as gloves and another type of safety equipment," Rennix explained.
Monetary donations can be made both online and by phone. To learn more about how you can support an open pantry, you can click here.
