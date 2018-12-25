SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a Christmas tradition here in western Mass.
The Open Pantry Community Services operates a holiday meal program for anyone who wants to attend.
Thousands of kids are waking up this morning, excited about the holidays.
For those who are alone on Christmas, the Open Pantry is offering their annual community meal, served right here at the High School of Commerce.
With the help of volunteers and sponsors, they will be working hard to make sure each person gets served a nice, traditional, holiday meal.
This program also delivers food to people who are homebound so those of you who can't make it out today will still get a great meal.
Meals are served here at noon, but the doors open at 11 a.m. so make sure you get here on time and grab a seat to enjoy your delicious meal.
