SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- With the coronavirus pandemic causing Americans to lose their jobs, more people are turning to the help of food pantries.
Our Community Food Pantry in Southwick is looking for donations to help them meet this high demand.
The pantry helps Southwick, Granville and Tolland.
Western Mass News spoke with the pantry's director to find out what kinds of donations they are looking for.
"We're having trouble with accepting food donations right now because everything that comes in has to go into a room and be processed and cleaned. So we're actually looking for monetary donations because what we can do with that money is we can turn it around and buy more food for our money. We are just blessed, and we'll keep our doors open and continue serving people," said Sally Munson, director of the pantry.
Munson said the pantry is here to help anyone with any type of food insecurity, and they will never turn someone away.
Those interested in donating can do so on the food pantry's website or Facebook page.
