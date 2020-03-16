SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus concerns have many scrambling for various necessities, including food.
Western Mass News getting answers on how one local food pantry is taking action to help.
Many in utter confusion, not knowing how to handle this coronavirus pandemic.
Springfield resident Guadalupe Arellano told Western Mass News, seeing the reactions of people is quite frightening.
"It seems like it's affecting, and all the schools are closing, it's devastating,' Arellano said.
Many reactions involve people even competing for food, leaving shelves empty.
Director of Food Pantry Services, Annie Rennix told Western Mass News since the outbreak of coronavirus, many are wasting no time at all.
"We saw more foot traffic, but we've also seen almost people are nervous coming out here because of what's going on, they want to safeguard themselves," Rennix said.
With concerns of the virus, the volunteer's open pantry usually has to help...are now calling out.
"It's understandable but again, that puts a lot of stress on us, on the staff because we need help. Fast-moving coronavirus restrictions put in place in the state have led to quick changes here at the open pantry in Springfield. I sent a mass text to the staff, let them know we have a meeting this morning to go over the policy...Everyone now is mandated to wear gloves, we also are not doing client-choice, we stepped away from client choice and we're doing more of a box distribution model pantry," Rennix explained.
Since Governor Charlie Baker mandated a ban, allowing no more than 25 people in certain spaces, Rennix said monitoring people coming in and out of the pantry is a new priority.
"Just trying to limit the contact with people as much as possible but still be able to give them the food that they need," Rennix said.
A shortage of food is another issue. While open pantry typically relies on community donors, they had to stop accepting food donations, due to extra precautions being taken to ensure the food is coming from a safe source.
"The food issue, as far as not knowing when I can lift the whole suspension of getting donations from the churches and the community because we rely a lot on those types of donations," Rennix explained.
Rennix said items like hand sanitizer, wipes, and monetary donations are extremely helpful during this time.
