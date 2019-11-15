SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone is talking about the last seconds of last night's NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns when things turned violent.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett put a late hit on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, tearing off his helmet after the play.
Immediately, a fight breaks out and Garrett takes the Steelers quarterback's helmet and hits Rudolph's now-unprotected head with it.
"Football's a very violent game. That's what attracts violent people to play it and not get in trouble on the football field. Using the helmet as a weapon takes it to a whole other level. You don't need to use a weapon. You can use your hands and combat in football, and play between the lines and play between the whistles. Using a weapon, using the helmet as a weapon, it's just uncalled for, it's over the top, and it's very bad for young people to see," Springfield Central Football Head Coach Valdamar Brower explained.
Coach Brower tells Western Mass News he's never seen something like this before.
"It really shouldn't have happened. At the end of the game, with that situation, obviously everybody's got their competitive juices flowing. It got out of hand real fast, emotions spilled over. It's just unacceptable. It shouldn't have happened," continued Coach Brower.
And with this fight being the first of its kind in 100 years of the NFL, a suspension like this is unprecedented.
Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for the rest of this season and the postseason, should the Browns make it there, with the potential of the suspension continuing into the 2020 season.
In addition, both the Steelers and the Browns organizations have been fined $250,000.
"It's really sad, because his life is now forever going to be changed. He's always going to be remembered as that guy and it's because of emotions, but obviously it is unacceptable. It was very good to see Mason Rudolph not get more injured than he appeared and hopefully he's not, but don't know the exact amount of suspension that fits that action," stated Coach Brower.
Coach Brower says he hopes the consequences of these actions will serve as a lesson for young players wanting to take their careers to the next level.
"It says, with the current suspension, the game is a privilege. Not everybody is able to play the game and it could be taken away at any time. That happens. Nobody could've predicted that, especially in the last eight seconds of a football game. He let a lot of people down with the Browns organization and the Browns fan base and all those people, and his personal family and himself. This is just another reminder of the game can be taken away at any minute," added Coach Brower.
