(WGGB/WSHM) - Two local football teams were sent off in style as they made their way to Gillette Stadium to compete for a state title.
It's Championship Saturday here in western Mass.
The MIAA State Championships are being held in Foxborough.
Among the teams competing, the Hurricanes of Amherst-Pelham Regional High School and the Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles.
"I think it’s an amazing opportunity for them to know that they don’t have to settle. We work really hard to make sure the kids do what they need to do on and off the field. We’ve got dedicated coaches that volunteer countless hours to make sure that the boys get what they need, but what they deserve," Tammy Jones, the General Manager for Springfield Central Football, stated.
Jones tells Western Mass News that the Eagles' run at a repeat has made the buildup of excitement even greater than last year.
"With this being our second trip to Gillette, the excitement is double what it was last year," explained Jones.
The Eagles were sent off with a poice escort and a special message from Mayor Domenic Sarno.
"I know you’re anxious, but you can’t lose with the combo of excelling on and off the field. Who are we? Central. Where are we from? Springfield, and who’s going to win today?" asked Mayor Sarno.
Up in Amherst, for Angela Mills, a mom of three players, she says the journey for the team has been a group effort.
"I really attribute it to coach. Day-by-day, play-by-play he does a great job teaching them how to become champions and he spreads a lot of light and a lot of love, and the kids feed off of that. We’re really proud of coach. Really proud of the kids," said Mills.
And parents on both teams are in agreement that seeing these players attain the goals they set at the beginning of the season is something they should be proud of no matter the outcome of the game.
"[What’s it like as a mom seeing your boys accomplish this?] It’s crazy. It’s so crazy, because, when I look at them, I see a five and a three-year-old, so it’s good to see them growing up and it’s great to see them take these chances," continued Mills.
"They are not just football players. They are true student-athletes and to meet them is to love them. They're respectful. They've got a great sense of humor. They'll lighten up any room. We've got a lot of really big things coming for them," added Jones.
