SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Summer is coming to an end and it’ll start getting cold before we know it. Those looking for help to heat their homes this winter don’t have to look far.
Springfield residents can turn to a local fuel assistance program for help with heating their homes this winter, but their process looks a little different this year due to the pandemic.
“We are not currently open to the public, so everything is being done by mail,” said Lisa Gilhooly, program manager for the fuel assistance program at the New England Farm Workers’ Council.
The program, provided by Partners for Community, helps low-income households with their winter heating bills from November to April.
Gilhooly said qualifications depend on total household income and the number of people who live there.
Usually, their doors are open for walk-in appointments, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re doing interviews for first-time applicants by phone and applications by mail.
“I know we’re mailing out 10,000 recertification applications,” she said. “I would imagine with people being out of work, we’ll see an increase with the amount of people applying.”
The assistance can be used to pay for oil, kerosene, propane, and utilities like gas and electric.
Gilhooly said the program typically serves about 12,000 households in Springfield every year.
“So this year, we’ll go with a family of four. The gross household income cannot exceed $75,201,” she said. “If you don’t qualify for fuel assistance, there might be somewhere else we can refer you out to, another program.”
Once approved, the program tells the client how much aid they’ll receive.
From there, they take care of that portion directly with the provider until the benefit runs out. Gilhooly is encouraging anyone who may need assistance to call and get the process started as soon as possible.
“As soon as you get your application this year, mail in everything you need,” she said. “We’re hoping by people doing that and doing it early, it will avoid emergency situations.”
Those in Springfield looking for field assistance can call Gilhooly to start the process at 413-272-2281.
