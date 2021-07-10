CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mural in Chicopee is going up in honor of fallen officer Angela Santiago who died in an off-duty motorcycle accident just last year.

A group of female motorcyclists known as 413 Biker Girls is raising funds for the wall painting, which will be displayed outside of Geraldine’s Bar and Grill.

“Angela was loved by so many. She gave her life to the community, and everybody knew her,” artist Joey Burr said.

Motorcyclists from the group 413 Biker Girls lined up outside of Geraldine’s Bar and Grill in Chicopee on Saturday.

The female bikers kicking off fundraising efforts to paint a mural in honor of fallen officer Angela Santiago.

“It depicts Angela, it will even have her dog in there who they lost right after her tragic accident, and then it's got a military woman kind of riding off into the sunset and then on the right-hand side a city biker,” Burr explained.

The organizers said the wall will also highlight women’s empowerment and the safety of motorcyclists on the road.

“We’re out there. We’re always on the road. It’s so important for people to know that we are out there that they need to be more vigilant there have been too many motorcycle accidents,” 413 Biker Girl Kimberly Santa said.

Angela's mother, Annemarie Correa, said motorcycle safety is a cause close to her heart and one she hopes to bring more awareness to.

“People need to be aware that bikes are out there and use your mirrors and look around; to this day I don’t know what caused Angela’s accident. I don’t know if she lost control or was caught off; I still have no idea,” Correa said.

She is thankful for the community’s continued support for her daughter.

“But that just shows who Angie is, how many people loved her, and they are reaching out still, and how many people she has touched,” Correa said.

The artist said once the funds are raised it would be about two weeks of hard before the mural is complete. Donations can be made on their GoFundMe page.