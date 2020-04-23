WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The funeral industry is being forced to adapt to this new world of social distancing.
With no gatherings larger than 10 people allowed, many families are left wondering how to honor the passing of a loved one.
Imagine a family member dies and you cannot have a traditional wake, funeral, burial - anything with more than 10 people - per order of Governor Charlie Baker's social distancing guidelines.
“I really, with my wife Ellen, we saw that this was just not satisfactory, you know. Families deserve more than this during a crucial time of loss, so we put our heads together and it’s a fairly simple answer. Let's just use technology to fix the problem,” said Frank O’Brien with Toomey O’Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield.
O'Brien told Western Mass News that they promptly invested in cameras and other technology to be able to live stream services.
“I've been a funeral director for 30 years and part of the process for funerals is the support you get from the outside, extended family and friends. This allows for this,” O’Brien noted.
A small camera is set up inside the funeral home with the state-allowed 10 people socially distanced.
“It’s not obtrusive at all. It's so in the background that people don't know that its being done,” O’Brien explained.
Family and friends can jump on the Toomey O'Brien website, click a link, and they're in.
The live stream can also be watched later and it doesn't end there.
“…And the churches have been very receptive to having the live stream in churches and the cemeteries also,” O’Brien said.
Most churches and cemeteries, O’Brien said, are allowing the live stream.
On-line visitors can also write comments on a tribute wall.
So far, the new process offered in West Springfield and at the O'Brien's other location in Wilbraham has been embraced by families.
“It's not the same to live stream a funeral, but it's better than not being there at all or not having a service at all and families, so far, have been so appreciative of this,” O’Brien added.
All live streams are saved for the family to be viewed for years to come.
Toomey O'Brien expects the live stream portion of a funeral to be offered even past current social distancing restrictions and that it could become a regular part of the funeral industry nationwide from here on out.
