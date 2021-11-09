EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas is in 46 days and soon, people will start buying their trees.
“People get excited around the holidays,” said Chris Graziano, owner and manager of Graziano Gardens in East Longmeadow.
Many families are excited to get together this holiday season, so we checked in with Graziano to see how his business is getting ready for the Christmas rush.
“I think this year is going to be pretty good as long as the gas prices don’t go up too high. I think people will have some money to spend. Last year, people didn’t really get to get together for the holidays,” Graziano explained.
Graziano told Western Mass News that they plan to get their Christmas trees in right before thanksgiving.
“So they're nice and fresh from New Hampshire…People are really picky about their trees. They wanna see exactly what they look like,” Graziano noted.
The only difference this year is that Graziano won't be getting a delivery.
“We’re kinda a small business and they don’t wanna deal with a small load of Christmas trees. They wanna do 900 trees and I can’t sell that many, so we have to go pick them up,” Graziano added.
Graziano said the unexpected weather this summer was actually good for the Christmas trees.
“It’s actually helped the trees out,” Graziano noted.
He gave us some advice when it comes to picking the best tree.
“It’s quite ahh the trial and tribulations with the husbands and wife. Usually, the kids get involved and say ‘Oh, I want that one’…Fresh cut on the bottom, make sure the tips are flexible and make sure you keep them will irrigated through the season,” Graziano said.
When it comes to your tree in your home, there are some safety tips.
“Don't put any flammables near the tree and try to keep them away from the heating systems,” Graziano said.
