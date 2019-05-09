EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today's dry weather is a welcome sight for many local garden centers.
The wet and soggy Spring has not exactly been kind to their bottom line.
With Mother's Day this weekend, as we found out, rain or shine they're hoping business will be blooming.
Ahead of Mother's Day weekend, 16 Acres Garden Center is filled with color.
Rabecca Martinez of Springfield brought her one-month-old, Elliot, to get some inspiration for Sunday.
"I love gardening all year, but," Martinez tells us. "I think it's a special time to take the day and have an excuse to do it all day!"
Garden Center manager Nalini Benoit tells Western Mass News, Mother's Day weekend has become big for business.
"Memorial Day was," stated Benoit. "Out number one, and now we find Mother's Day competing with Memorial Day."
She says the soggy Spring hasn't exactly been ideal, and this Mother's Day weekend forecast, so far, is following suit: looks like nice on Saturday, rain again Sunday.
"We depend on the weather," says Benoit. "If it was lovely both days, we would be very busy non-stop."
Over at Meadow Brook Farm in East Longmeadow...
"As you can see," John Burney tells us. "We're full to the brim and we have all sorts of color and we are ready to go!"
Burney admits this Spring has been challenging.
"The sales have been a little slow to start, because of," said Burney. "The cool, wet weather."
He is banking on a big holiday weekend, with every greenhouse filled with hanging baskets and all sorts of annuals and perennials ready for mom.
"Mother's day," added Burney. "If the weather's right, should be our busiest weekend of the year of all the seasons, so it's a critical weekend for us and the days leading up to Mother's Day.:
At Meadow Brook Farm and back at 16 Acres, they say rain or shine they expect to be packed with customers both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.