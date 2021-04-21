SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- We wondered how shootings in places we regularly visit like the store or gas station have concerned people as they go about their day-to-day lives, so Western Mass News checked in with a local gas station chain
Wednesday morning, a man pumping gas at a Pennsylvania WaWa convenience store was shot and killed, a second person injured after a gunman pulled into the parking lot.
Investigators said a WaWa employee was outside when the shots went off and rushed customers into the store. Then locked the doors.
That quick thinking in a dangerous situation may have been lifesaving.
Western Mass News wanted to know how local stores handle safety protocols when it comes to customers and employees. Tara Lashway, career placement manager with the Pride gas station and convenience store chain told us this is most important to them.
“Our employees know their safety is our number one priority. And that no amount of money is as valuable as their lives,” Lashway said.
Lashway told us they are in communication with police in every community where they have a store in case there's trouble.
"We have great relationships with all of our surrounding law enforcement officials. And they know how to contact them immediately if something were to happen at our stores,” Lashway said.
The district attorney in Pennsylvania said the gunman this morning killed himself, as did the shooter at the Boulder, Colorado grocery store last month.
