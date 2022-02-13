SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Many gatherings took place Sunday in honor of the NFL’s biggest game of the year and local restaurants were ready for the crowds as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease in the Bay State.
“It seems like it’s busier this year than ever, but I think a lot of people are making up for lost super bowl parties over the last couple of years, so we’ve already gone through over 3000 wings in orders and we’re expecting a lot more,” said Bill Stetson, owner of Rumbleseat Bar and Grille.
Football fans are enjoying the last game of the season in the company of friends, family and food including at Rumbleseat bar and grille in Chicopee. Locals gathered at the restaurant to begin their game day festivities before some headed home to watch the Rams and Bengals battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy.
“Going home with the wife chilling my son is coming over with his girlfriend enjoy ourselves pizza wings,” said Bruce Cierpal, Chicopee resident.
The owner of Rumbleseat told Western Mass News they provided a free halftime buffet for customers as well as giveaways throughout the day on Sunday.
“Our buffet we got chicken meatballs and traditional veggies and potato and salad…We’re expecting to be busy all day long off and on throughout the day during the game we will be busy,” said Bill Stetson of Rumbleseat Bar and Grille.
Over in Springfield at 1636 North, they also held a watch party, raffles, and a gourmet buffet for guests.
“We’ve been really busy with Valentine’s Day weekend too so it’s been very hectic with keeping up with both tonight luckily it’s buffet style so it’s a little less work for us…It’s a fun experience always,” said Julianny Molinary, Co-owner of 1636 North.
Football season will return on September 8th.
