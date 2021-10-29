AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--In Agawam, everybody knows the M60 parked outside American Legion Post 185, giving the Legion its nickname, 'The Tank.'
But they might not know the building behind it, is reportedly haunted. That's why Agawam Paranormal is here, setting up night vision cameras, motion detectors, and other monitoring devices to look for evidence. One of the rooms, in particular, is known to regulars as a regular haunt, the banquet room.
That's where we sat down with Agawam Paranormal founder, Rob Goff, for a quick interview.
But the first attempt fails, our fresh batteries suddenly going dead. So we try a second time, and it happens again.
"What are we going to be doing? Why is this red though?” We asked.
"That I don’t know. It’s already flashing, like the batteries died. It’s Casper, Casper eats batteries,” said Goff.
Then our audio cuts out, making our voices impossible to understand.
Turns out, that's a common occurrence here at The Tank, voices just loud enough to hear but not quite understand what they’re saying.
“Yea, you hear the voices and the footsteps but I can’t really say that it bothers me. I don’t feel like it’s threatening. I just feel like somebodies trying to get my attention," said Goff.
Lynn O'Brien is the manager at the legion, many times closing up alone in the wee hours.
"It’s not every time I work, but at least once a week something happens," said O'Brien
"That often?" we asked.
"Yeah, well I’m here a lot," said O'Brien.
"You’ve got such a wide range of people that have had experiences here. Everyone from Lynn who lives here practically, to somebody who just comes in for 20 minutes. They’re all having the same experiences and describing exactly the same thing from a different point of view," said Goff.
Feelings of being watched, sightings of strange shadows and phantom footsteps.
“Door was locked. There wasn’t a soul in that room. Clear as a bell. Bump, bump, bump. It was weird as heck,” said O'Brien.
That's exactly what we're hoping to capture, something weird. Something unexplained.
Just after 11:00, inside a dark and empty banquet hall, an orb appears in mid-frame and zooms from right to left.
About an hour later, as Lynn sits in complete darkness by herself up in the attic, a pulsating orb approaches her from the right. She would later say she felt as if someone, or something, had just entered the room, so she turns to look in the darkness and it zooms down through the floor.
Below her in the storage room, the pulsating orb drops from the ceiling and continues its path down out of frame. We've highlighted an anomaly, a tall, dark shape where there shouldn't be anything at all.
Back to those strange noises. We didn't hear any ghostly footsteps but remember the disembodied voices? Heard but never understood. The teams set up an audio recorder in what should have been a silent room, but when it's played back later, we get a garbled voice.
Could that be one of the voices and added with the videos and the picture, is it evidence The Tank is actually haunted?
“It makes you scratch your head as always and wonder. Every year we walk away from a location, wondering ‘What does this mean?”
Well...That's for you to decide. Happy Halloween!
