AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- If it's after dark in October and Rob Goff has a kitchen full of people, you know there's a ghost hunt afoot.
“They’ve heard voices in the bar area but they can’t make out what they’re saying," said Goff, founder of Agawam Paranormal.
And that's exactly what's going on, as Agawam Paranormal prepares to spend the night at a reportedly haunted location.
“They do hear footstep in the banquet room. And they also here banging in the storage area," said Goff.
The group is reviewing tonight's case, going over reports of otherworldly activity things that do more than 'go bump in the night'.
“Shadows are seen in this location by many people at the front door to the hallway heading down. an apparition was actually seen in the kitchen hallway heading into the banquet room," said Goff.
The case sounds promising and with plans in place, we gather the gear and load up; boxes and bundles, cameras, cables, and cords. We're heading across town to a place most people wouldn't consider to be mysterious or ghostly. A place many in Agawam drive by daily. A place affectionately know as "the tank" for obvious reasons, American Legion Post 185.
Set far back from the road, the building has served for decades as a home away from home for generations of service members. And some of them may never have left.
Lynn O'Brien now manages the Legion. Right from the start, she began to expect the unexpected.
“At this point, I was getting used to it. It didn’t bother me...And I started hearing voices. And I’m like ‘Ok. Somebody is messing with me’. Maybe they’re hiding in the bathroom. But you were here alone. I was here alone, yeah. So I'm like here we go again, there’s something weird," said O'Brien.
Definitely weird, but Goff cautions about being too eager and jumping on what he calls the 'Casper bandwagon'.
“That’s why when we’re doing an investigation, it’s very very important no matter who you are, you don’t ever come in with a preconceived theory because anything that happens you’re going to subconsciously make fit your theory rather than looking at the empirical evidence, potential evidence, in a neutral light and forming a theory based on that," said Goff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.