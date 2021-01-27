HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke girl who gained lots of attention after a simple request is celebrating a big birthday Wednesday.
Lilly, who stole the hearts of people across the world for her love of receiving mail, is officially turning four!
Lilly's mother Dorothy provided an update on her story writing:
"We just want to express our gratitude for the outpouring of kindness people around the world have shown us. We have gotten cards from all over Europe, and today we got a few from Hong Kong, China. I am speechless every day."
So far Lilly has received hundreds of cards, one even from as far away as Australia.
All of us here at Western Mass News would like to wish one of our favorite local celebrities a very happy 4th birthday!
