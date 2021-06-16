SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--You may have seen headlines about millions of Girl Scout cookies sitting in warehouses, unsold because of the pandemic.

Well for our local Scouts, they're completely sold out. The senior director of girl experience for the Girl Scouts of central and western Mass. Sara Rowan told Western Mass News there was never a Girl Scout cookie surplus here. Our local scouts sold over 600-thousand cookies, something Rowan credited to the Scouts getting creative in their sales tactics this year and support from local communities.

"We also found that customers who would previously purchase one to three boxes of cookies were so supportive of the Girl Scouts that they were buying a 12-pack of cookies or a full case of cookies. So really it was everyone stepping up during such a difficult year," Rowan said.

Rowan said they were able to donate over 10 thousand boxes of cookies to Barnes Air National Guard and USO Pioneer Valley this year and another 10-thousand plus to first responders and food banks across the area.