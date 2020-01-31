WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a hole in one season for golfers who can still head out to play their favorite sport in the middle of Winter, just one example of how warmer than normal temperatures have been luring people outside.
Temperatures were in the forties today. Not necessarily hot, but definitely warm enough to hit the links.
"These are the kind of Winters we like," Ted Perez, Jr., the co-owner of the East Mountain Country Club in Westfield, tells us.
Although the green isn't as bright as in the Summer months at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield, golfers are still showing up.
"We opened Monday. This is Friday. We had about twenty golfers Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and today, about twenty-five," says Perez, Jr.
Ted Perez, Jr. tells Western Mass News this mild Winter season has been good for business.
In the Winter months, if there is snow on the ground, players have to put their putters away.
"You can only golf when there is no snow. Obviously, we don't have a season here. We don't have a calendar, so if there is no snow, we are going to play," said Perez, Jr.
Even in brisk temperatures on Friday, golfers gave it their best swing.
"The players you have now when it is in the thirties when it is your avid golfers they are going to play no matter what if they can play they are going to find a place to go and play," stated Perez, Jr.
Some just like Neil Metcalf.
He and his friends have their golfing game down to a tee.
"We have played every month. Somehow, somewhere we got a half a dozen in this year all ready," explained Metcalf.
He tells Western Mass News it is a different game when you are playing in the Winter, but that doesn't stop him from trying to get a hole in one.
"Well, the ground is solid, so you are always hitting it off of hard ground and hard to get the ball up. If it goes up, it doesn't stop. It just bounces eight or ten or fifteen feet in the air depending on the terrain. It can go in any direction. Every shot is a question mark," added Metcalf.
The golf course we visited today plans to be open this weekend too.
Of course, that all depends on the weather.
