AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A dreary day today with more rain in the forecast, which is not the best news for some local businesses already struggling with a soggy Spring.
As one golf course owner tells Western Mass News, it feels like it started raining last July and it just hasn't stopped.
Even on a rainy day, the view of Crestview Country Club from the balcony overlooking the golf course is beautiful, however.
A closer look shows that those water hazards are actually sand traps.
"It's been cold," David Fleury of the Crestview Country Club tells us. "It seems to be a late start to the season."
Dave Fleury is a co-owner of Crestview, and also Elmcrest Country Club, now under renovations in East Longmeadow.
He tells Western Mass News Mother Nature has not been kind over the last few years.
"You could almost put the last three Springs," continued Fleury. "In the same category, which is really poor."
Last year, the region saw the most amount of rain ever recorded.
This year, still soggy. Fleury says it's hard to put a price tag on losses.
"Unfortunately," said Fleury. "When it comes to the golf course, you actually never recoup that, because golf. When the tee times are not used on a Monday or Tuesday, you never recoup that from a business sense, so, unfortunately, it's an overall loss when you get weather like this."
They are recouping what they can in other ways.
"You have to be very diligent in your business practices," stated Fleury. "Hopefully you can diversify it into other things as we do, because we have such a great banquet facility here. We do a lot of events here."
The constant off-and-on rain also makes course grooming a challenge.
He says imagine your backyard is 180 acres.
"The biggest challenge when the golf course gets this wet is," said Fleury. "Actually just to cut it in any way to get on the course and not damage it while you're trying to maintain it."
The flipside? When things, hopefully, do dry out, Fleury anticipates the 180 acres here to be especially lush and green.
"Be patient," added Fleury. "That's right. If you can, get on a plane to a drier climate until we can give you what we want."
We checked in with many other golf courses across western Mass, all reporting similar changes and waiting for a stretch of sunshine and Summer.
