CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The summer heat isn't stopping golfers from hitting the green.
Now that the weather's nice and some COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, golfers are excited to be able to get outside and play 18 holes, but the high temperatures could make it dangerous.
Western Mass News caught up with one local golfer at Chicopee Country Club to find out how he's staying cool amid this hot weekend.
"Lots of water for sure. First off, we get off early in the morning, which works out real good. So the first half of the day it's just humid, but when the sun comes out, it gets warm. You have to hydrate like crazy. I have a pushcart, so I'm able to pack in a lot of water," said golfer Scott Bode.
Coolers are not allowed at the country club.
Scott also said his group walked the course without a golf cart, so it's even more important that they're keeping hydrated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.