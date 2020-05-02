SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- With a truck full of food, people in Springfield stopped by to pick up some free groceries for the week.
“We are going to give like 200 cases away, 200 families are going to get it. I’m so happy,” said Ali Bulut, owner of Inter-Produce on White Street.
He said the idea came from a friend.
Then, the grocery store partnered with the C3 unit, Forest Park and Springfield Together.
Sheriff Nick Cocchi said Saturday was about making sure people have the food that they need.
“We are just hoping to get through another week with some produce, some healthy decision making. And it is a way to give back,” Cocchi said.
Lori Landers-Carvalho with Springfield Together said it was a day to give back.
“The volunteer group is fairly large, and Ali from the Inter-Produce wanted to donate the food to some families, and he reached out to Springfield Together and the C3 unit,” she said.
The community agrees.
“I think it is wonderful that people are taking advantage of the food that Ali is so generously giving away,” said Denise Beoit of Longmeadow.
