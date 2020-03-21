SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As many people continue to practice social distancing and are staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, a local grocery store is stepping up to help out the community.
Jeremy Durrin, manager at Simos Produce in Springfield told Western Mass News they are working non-stop to provide home grocery deliveries to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"We’ve had to completely flip our model upside down and innovate to try to stay in business," Durrin explained.
The grocery store is thinking outside the box to keep business booming.
"We have to figure out how to keep our employees employed and our community fed," Durrin explained.
Durrin told us that the store normally sells to restaurants and schools, but with coronavirus concerns causing schools to temporarily close and restaurants to serve only take-out...they had to find a way to continue operating.
"We’re primarily doing box deliveries and box pickups here at the dock, we’ve never done this before, we’re getting going and have 100s of boxes going out a day, our drivers are out there working full days and getting the boxes to people," Durrin explained.
For $55 you can buy a box of goods that has enough food to provide a family with a week and a half’s worth of groceries.
It includes varieties of fruit, cheese, eggs, and milk and the local business is taking coronavirus precautions into account to make sure that their employees and customers are safe.
"All the trucks are completely disinfected, everyone wears gloves, people who prepare the boxes have to wear masks and gloves, when they get to the houses they have to knock on the door, drop the delivery and then just walk away and leave the receipt there. They usually call or send a text to let them know it’s been delivered," Durrin noted.
Simos is also taking card details over the phone so germs can’t be passed through cash.
Durrin said deliveries normally go out within a day or two.
