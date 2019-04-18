AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Day eight of the Stop and Shop strike and other local grocery stores are feeling the impact.
Plus, it's a big holiday weekend with Easter and Passover.
It's the middle of the day on a Thursday and you would think it's a Saturday afternoon with the crowds at Geissler's in Agawam.
"It's absolutely packed, but," Connecticut resident Dolores Menard tells us. "It's okay. I'm retired so I have plenty of time."
Dolores Menard from Windsor, CT says she always travels across the border to shop at Geissler's.
"We love this store," continued Dolores. "We always come here."
She tells Western Mass she's never seen crowds like these during the week.
With Stop and Shop workers still on strike and Easter and Passover this weekend, people are looking for new places to shop.
"This is just off, but," says Dolores. "Of course, our Stop and Shop is closed, so I think that's why everybody's out."
Betty Couture is also braving the crowds, and crossing items off her Easter dinner shopping list.
"The parking lot is packed," said Couture. "We have ham, tortellini's, sweet potato, white potato, cauliflower, nice salad, Italian pastry that we made, and the whole family there."
Betty says she traditionally splits her shopping between Geissler's and Stop and Shop.
"You have to go by the sales," stated Couture. "Money is tight so you go by the sales. I love Stop and Shop and I love Geissler's, so this is good for them, not too good for Stop and Shop. We miss Stop and Shop. I feel bad for the people, [and] the workers, but I tell you what, we got to eat."
While Stop and Shop employees remain on strike, Geissler's assures they will continue to keep the shelves stocked and have all hands on deck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.