SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heartbreak and sadness are being felt in western Massachusetts in reaction to the latest mass shooting in Boulder, CO.

The union president we spoke with is devastated about what happened in Colorado. He said it’s scary to think what happened there could happen anywhere.

The sadness of the shooting rampage that killed 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, CO is being felt more than 1,900 miles away in Springfield.

“Those are fellow members and it’s very unfortunate that happened anywhere,” said Jeff Jones.

Jones is the president of a local union that represents supermarket employees in the area. It’s the same union that represents those who were working inside the grocery store when gunfire erupted Monday afternoon in Colorado.

For Jones, this shooting is hitting too close to home. One of those killed was a manager for the supermarket.

“I don’t think anybody just trying to do their normal job and trying to service the public should ever be put in that kind of spot,” Jones added.

In the last week, the U.S. has seen at least seven shootings where at least four people were killed. In this particular shooting, officials said an AR-15 was used. It’s the same weapon was used in other mass shootings over the last 10 years including the Parkland school shooting in Florida.

Western Mass News spoke with Tara Parrish, the director of the Pioneer Valley Project, who has been fighting for change.

“The fact that the public has these type of weapons in their hands is really troubling and as far as I am concerned, with the frequency of mass shootings and these weapons being used over and over again in mass shootings, to me, we really need to revisit what type of weapons should even be in the public’s hands at all,” Parrish explained.

Meanwhile, Jones is sending his thoughts and prayers to his union family.

“I think the whole UFCW family order here will be reaching out to the people that have been effected out there and I think there will be some kind of condolences sent and try to be as supportive as we can because this could happen somewhere else tomorrow,” Jones noted.

Jones said there has been some measure of active shooter training inside of supermarkets. He said with an incident like this, there will be talks of further training.