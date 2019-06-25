DALTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our team coverage continues with more on the victims and how their loved ones are honoring them.
Communities from across New England, including here in western Mass and the country, have stepped up in tremendous ways.
In three days, a GoFundMe page for the Jarheads MC victims and their families has raised more than $425,000, and the support continues to pour in.
"I was just really emotional. It's really scary to hear something like that. It gives me goosebumps now even to think about it," COBB Vice President Brain Casella tells us.
News of the deadly New Hampshire motorcycle crash has shook the entire country.
From the victim's family, to the survivors, other Marines, and motorcycle riders, many are feeling the impact.
"Just tragic for one person to make a mistake like that and change the lives of hundreds of people. It's nothing other than tragic," said Casella.
Brian Casella is vice president of COBB, Crippled Old Busted Bikers, in western Mass.
The social group helps get people injured in motorcycle accidents back out riding.
"Myself personally, I was in a motorcycle accident. I was hit in a multi-motorcycle crash down in Myrtle Beach. I broke my ankle and it put me out of commission for quite some time, but we have some members who have passed from motorcycle accidents, and another one that has lost part of his leg," says Casella.
COBB is based in the Berkshire County community of Dalton, where Joshua Morin is from, one of the victims injured in Friday's accident.
Brian says the group will be doing whatever they can to help Morin and his family.
"At this point and time, nobody really knows what he's going to need. He might need handicap accessible ramps, he might need something. We have all sorts of people that can help out in that way. We'd probably just start out trying to do one of our monthly donations once we find out what's really needed," continued Casella.
Brian, the victim's family, and survivors have an important message for everyone.
"I just want everybody to pay attention. Look twice, save a life. It really is important. I want to go home to my family too," added Casella.
We're continuing to learn more about the services and funerals planned for the seven victims, several of them happening Thursday and Friday of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.