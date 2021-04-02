(WGGB/WSHM) -- A local organization set up shop in Springfield on Friday to try and give back to their community and raise awareness about a part of the city they say is often neglected.
Families Against Violence gave out Easter baskets to families on Fort Pleasant Avenue, right outside the South End Package Store.
One of the event organizers, Phylis Gedeon, told Western Mass News that this particular area is stuck between the South End and Forest Park and many business owners and residents feel their section is often forgotten.
"We want them to see that is not a throw away area, that this is not a dead zone. Often times, people come and do illicit activities and we no longer want that for this area, so we're trying to work really hard with other organizations. We've had the city out here before. We want them to come back out again,” Gedeon explained.
Families Against Violence said they're planning a clothing drive for students in the area and anyone interested in participating should ask for more information at the South End Package Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.