(WGGB/WSHM) -- Women around the world feeling the pain that Chrissy Teigen is going through right now. She and husband, John Legend, suffered pregnancy loss this week.
It's something so many women go through and don't talk about.
We're getting answers from those who help mother's cope about how to grieve.
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
Teigen and Legend opened up on social media this week about the loss of their unborn son.
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
"The grief process for parents is an incredibly complicated process,” said Carol McMurrich, founder of Empty Arms Bereavement Support.
Empty Arms sit by the side of parents who have just suffered such a devastating loss.
"Pregnancy loss is something that so changes your relationship with the world, with your social circle. Having others who understand what that experience is like is incredibly helpful for people as they rebuild themselves,” McMurrich added.
McMurrich told Western Mass News parents go through a very deep grief and have holes to fill that they can only see.
McMurrich explained:
"So when a baby dies, a person is typically shocked. In a biological way, they go into a period of shock where it’s difficult to process anything.”
"Typically, we see people, I would say a person will often look like they are doing better a couple of months after a loss. I usually don’t hear that a family is settling into a new normal one or two years after the baby dies."
"The other people in your life might not be noticing, wow, it must be weird to get in your car to go to work and not buckle a baby in the backseat and bring them to day care. They’re just seeing you go to work."
McMurrich said the stigma around pregnancy loss is starting to change.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have lost their child following pregnancy complications, the couple announced on their social media accounts.
McMurrich noted:
"One of the things that’s hardest in our culture for people is to be okay with something that is not okay, for people to just acknowledge that this is a sad thing.”
“I lost my first daughter at birth and my favorite people to hang out with after she died were the first graders. I taught because they would say things to me like ‘It’s sad your baby died. You must really miss your baby.’ Those are the things an adult couldn’t say to me. They would say ‘Wow, I’m glad to hear you went and got an ice cream cone. It seems like you’re doing better. Don’t worry, you can have another baby.’ They wanted me to move through this.”
If you know someone who is dealing with loss, McMurrich said it’s best to say something.
"Easiest thing to say is ‘I’m so sorry to hear about your baby. I’m so sorry your baby died, I can't imagine,’” McMurrich explained.
Empty Arms Bereavement has support groups for families across western Massachusetts who are dealing with loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.