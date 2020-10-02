(WGGB/WSHM) -- Women around the world feeling the pain that Chrissy Teigen is going through right now. She and husband, John Legend, suffered pregnancy loss this week.

It's something so many women go through and don't talk about.

We're getting answers from those who help mother's cope about how to grieve.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Teigen and Legend opened up on social media this week about the loss of their unborn son.

"The grief process for parents is an incredibly complicated process,” said Carol McMurrich, founder of Empty Arms Bereavement Support.

Empty Arms sit by the side of parents who have just suffered such a devastating loss.

"Pregnancy loss is something that so changes your relationship with the world, with your social circle. Having others who understand what that experience is like is incredibly helpful for people as they rebuild themselves,” McMurrich added.

McMurrich told Western Mass News parents go through a very deep grief and have holes to fill that they can only see.

McMurrich explained:

"So when a baby dies, a person is typically shocked. In a biological way, they go into a period of shock where it’s difficult to process anything.” "Typically, we see people, I would say a person will often look like they are doing better a couple of months after a loss. I usually don’t hear that a family is settling into a new normal one or two years after the baby dies." "The other people in your life might not be noticing, wow, it must be weird to get in your car to go to work and not buckle a baby in the backseat and bring them to day care. They’re just seeing you go to work."

McMurrich said the stigma around pregnancy loss is starting to change.

McMurrich noted:

"One of the things that’s hardest in our culture for people is to be okay with something that is not okay, for people to just acknowledge that this is a sad thing.” “I lost my first daughter at birth and my favorite people to hang out with after she died were the first graders. I taught because they would say things to me like ‘It’s sad your baby died. You must really miss your baby.’ Those are the things an adult couldn’t say to me. They would say ‘Wow, I’m glad to hear you went and got an ice cream cone. It seems like you’re doing better. Don’t worry, you can have another baby.’ They wanted me to move through this.”

If you know someone who is dealing with loss, McMurrich said it’s best to say something.

"Easiest thing to say is ‘I’m so sorry to hear about your baby. I’m so sorry your baby died, I can't imagine,’” McMurrich explained.

Empty Arms Bereavement has support groups for families across western Massachusetts who are dealing with loss.