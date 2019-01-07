SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tonight, a group of organizers gathered to develop their next steps in the fight in support of a prominent immigrants rights activist currently being held in ICE custody.
Eduardo Samaniego is undocumented and currently being detained in Georgia and faces deportation, but his supporters are hoping to stop that from happening.
“He’s in really, really atrocious conditions and so we’ve just been trying to make sure he knows that we’re here for him and doing everything we can on the outside to fight for his freedom,” said Gabriella Della-Croce.
Della-Croce is the lead organizer with the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, the group fighting on behalf of Samaniego, who’s being held in ICE custody after he was arrested in October over what they said is an unpaid cab fare.
His arrest has had an impact on many, such as Julieta Rendon-Mendoza.
“Him being undocumented and me being a DACA recipient, we really got to bond closely about our families, our goals in life, and how we got to our colleges.” Rendon-Mendoza said.
Samaniego was a well-known activist, having spoken to Western Mass News several times.
“He has really devoted his whole life to social justice and bettering people around him, bettering people who are in difficult circumstances and I want people to see that about his case and see his humanity, and also recognize that he’s one of millions facing these kind of challenges,” Della-Croce added.
Because of his challenge, supporters continue to organize, having support from thousands.
“One thing we’re going to do is continue to call all those numbers, call the people in ICE, call the people who are in positions of authority to tell them that Eduardo is not a flight risk and that he has tremendous support here in the community,” Della-Croce noted.
Della-Croce told Western Mass News that people have even held fundraisers by hosting concerts and film screenings.
Friends and supporters like Lorena Moreno just wants to see him come back to western Massachusetts.
“We really need him back for the good of our community, and please keep supporting us,” Moreno noted.
Samaniego was granted a continuance, which basically gives his supporters more time to rally for support - something that they won’t stop any time soon.
