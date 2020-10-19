SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are concerns in western Massachusetts after Governor Charlie Baker’s eviction moratorium expired Saturday.
Baker’s ban on evictions and foreclosures during the COVID-19 pandemic has expired, and now there are calls for action to keep people from losing their homes.
“These people need stability to let them know they got a right to fight and stay in their homes,” said Charlene Dickerson with Springfield No One Leaves, an organization that helps western Massachusetts residents who’ve been impacted by the housing crisis.
Baker’s moratorium was originally put in place in April to prevent people from losing their homes during the pandemic, but that protection expired.
Dickerson said she wants to see this changed immediately so people aren’t left in the dark if they lose their home.
“I want people to start fighting," she said. "I want people to stand up, I want people to see what we’re out here fighting for.”
She said there’s a spike in eviction cases right now, and lifting this moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic is even more troublesome.
“You’re still trying to fight the fight, and these people are so worried and stressed out about not having a job, losing their job, the unemployment, no money coming in, business have failed because of this," she said. "We’re in a pandemic. It’s scary. These people don’t know what's going to happen next."
Before the moratorium expired, Baker announced a new initiative of more than $170 million dollars to erase expenses for landlords and keep people in their homes.
Dickerson said they’re urging the state legislature to pass a bill to guarantee housing stability, and she said this fight is personal for her.
“I’m here as well, you know, fighting back to keep my home as well," she said. "I’m one of those ones, too, that got my home taken away. I’ve seen people crying. I see people like falling out, like they don't seem to have change or like they need to be saved and we’re there."
Anyone facing home eviction can reach out to Springfield No One Leaves. For more information, you can CLICK HERE or call 413-342-1840.
