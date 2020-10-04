SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group, known as “Flu You Baker” is holding a rally on Monday to protest Governor Charlie Baker’s mandated flu vaccine for all children six months and older this year.
This group has almost 12,000 members who said the mandate is an over-step of power from the state.
"It went from 100 parents to just under 12,000," said organizer Vincent Delaney.
A class-action lawsuit is in the works, backed by the “Flu You Baker” group, with members who are outraged with the governor’s flu shot mandate for children six months and older this year.
"These are parents that get their children vaccinated for the flu every year. They feel that they didn’t want the governor telling them they had to, in fact, I got a flu shot last year and plan on getting one this year," he added.
Delaney told us that a vaccine should be a decision between a parent and their physician, not the state.
"It’s not about the flu. The only concern is the overreach of government," he said. "Does he have the power to tell parents what to do with their children?"
State officials announced the flu vaccine mandate back in August to help prevent flu outbreaks during the coronavirus pandemic. Children are required to get the vaccine before the end of the year. But there are some medical and religious exemptions.
A rally is set for Monday outside the State House in Boston, where thousands of people are expected to gather from all over the state and from western Mass.
"I have confirmed at this moment 3,000. I have a couple of thousand that are trying to get the day off or what have you," Delaney said. "It’s going to be a festive rally."
Western Mass News reached out to the Baker-Polito Administration for comment, but have yet to hear back.
