SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's Vet Center and Partners for Community Action hosted a drive-up luncheon for veterans and active duty military personnel on Friday.
The event was free and featured music, chicken, and even macaroni salad.
Volunteers said it's important to get our veterans back out in the community after the pandemic.
"The day's event is just to kind of reach out and get veterans that have been isolated and haven't been interacting to get back out and start to socialize...We want to keep folks engaged and make sure that folks know that our service is out there for them," said volunteer Walt Fludd.
All vets received a free souvenir bag including information on programs and services in the area.
