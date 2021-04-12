SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news out of Tennessee where one student is dead and a police officer in the hospital following a shooting at a high school.
Authorities confirmed Monday night that the shooting victim was a student who began firing at officers. He was killed by police.
A police officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
Officials said no one else was hurt at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.
Now local officials and activists are speaking up advocating for change at the federal level.
Western Mass News spoke to a student from here in western Mass. who was heavily involved with March For Our Lives saying, it's time for stricter gun reform laws across the nation.
“It shouldn’t take a high school student fearing for their life to convince our own government that things need to change,” Deerfield High School graduate Abby Lupi said.
One student is dead, and a police officer is injured after a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday afternoon.
Now people right here in western Mass. are speaking out about gun reform.
Lupi was involved in March For Our Lives in 2018, a student rally held here in Massachusetts and across the nation to end mass shootings and gun violence.
Lupi also led a demonstration for the school community.
“We had a small rally where speakers who were other students who shared their ideas and opinions,” Lupi said.
While the rallies themselves were three years ago, Lupi said their messages haven't changed.
“Clearly what we’ve been doing has not worked being more relaxed in our gun control laws and opening up more avenues to add assistance has shown not to be very effective in preventing these sorts of tragedies,” Lupi explained.
Lupi said the Knoxville shooting is disheartening, but it's encouraging to see local and national activists continuing to fight for stricter gun laws.
“Bringing our own opinions and experience to the table can be, I think, an enormous contributing factor to actually provoking change,” Lupi said.
State Representative Orlando Ramos said it's frustrating to see these tragedies reoccurring and thinks it's time for national change.
“Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, we have some of the strongest gun laws anywhere in the country, and we can really service as a national model. It’s been a long time since we’ve done any sort of meaningful gun legislation at the federal level, and I think it’s about that time that we revisit this issue at the federal level,” Ramos said.
A few days ago, President Joe Biden called gun violence an epidemic. He announced a handful of executive actions to address gun violence which he said were the first steps.
